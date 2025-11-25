Camara closed Monday's 115-103 win over the Bucks with 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 32 minutes.

Camara has now recorded a block in four straight contests and was able to bounce back from Sunday's four-point showing against Oklahoma City with three triples and 13 points. Camara is averaging 12.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks this season, and his versatility on both ends of the floor makes him a reliable fantasy asset moving forward.