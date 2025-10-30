Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Bounces back in Wednesday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Camara posted 17 points (6-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two steals across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 136-134 win over the Jazz.
After managing just nine total points in his prior two games, Camara got more involved on the offensive end, with his 14 FGs attempts and eight three-point attempts both being season highs in the early going. Through five games, the third-year forward is averaging 11.0 points, 5.2 boards, 3.8 assists, 1.6 threes and 1.2 steals.
