Camara produced 30 points (10-12 FG, 8-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and three steals in 42 minutes during Monday's 135-118 victory over the 76ers.

Camara was feeling it from beyond the arc Monday, as shown by his season-high eight made triples. This also marks the first time in his career that he's reached the 30-point threshold. Camara was off to a slow start to February, averaging 12.0 points in his first four games of the month, so this showing is a definite step in the right direction.