Camara recorded 18 points (6-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 124-83 win over the Suns.

Every Trail Blazers starter scored in double digits, and the team built a 21-0 lead in the first quarter before the visitors even got on the board. Camara will look to provide stable secondary scoring in an offense that flows through the veteran backcourt of Damian Lillard and Ja Morant, and the fourth-year forward is coming off a career-best 2025-26 campaign that saw him average 13.4 points, 5.1 boards, 2.7 threes, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 33.3 minutes while playing all 82 regular-season games.