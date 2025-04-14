Camara closed Sunday's 109-81 win over the Lakers with 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt), six rebounds and four assists across 22 minutes.

It would be a stretch to say Camara was the best player for the Trail Blazers in 2024-25, but there's no question he was extremely consistent while adjusting to life as a starter in his second year in the league. He ended the campaign scoring in double digits in 16 of his 20 appearances since the beginning of March, but he also contributed regularly in other categories. The second-year forward improved across the board compared to his rookie year and finished his sophomore season with averages of 11.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks across 78 starts.