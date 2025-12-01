Camara racked up 19 points (5-12 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and four assists in 38 minutes during Sunday's 123-115 loss to the Thunder.

Camara was locked in from beyond the arc, as he drained a season-high five threes, but he missed all of his seven two-point attempts. The versatile forward has been playing well lately and has scored in double digits in all but one of his previous six outings, averaging 13.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and a combined 1.8 steals-plus-blocks per game in that span.