Camara is questionable for Monday's game against the Wizards due to right calf soreness.
Camara is in danger of missing his first game since Jan. 21. Since the All-Star break (13 games), Camara has averaged 13.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks in 34.6 minutes per game. If he's sidelined, Scoot Henderson, Kris Murray, Dalano Banton and Matisse Thybulle would be candidates for increased roles.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Fills stat sheet Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Grabs 10 rebounds in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Nearly double-doubles•
-
Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Scores 11 points in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Posts 19 points in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Eight points in Rising Stars semis•