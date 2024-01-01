Camara has some right knee soreness and is questionable for Monday's game versus the Suns.
This is a new injury for the rookie, but he's considered day-to-day. He's coming off one of the best games of his season Friday against the Spurs, as he produced 13 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, three steals and one three-pointer in 36 minutes. Portland will be missing Anfernee Simons (illness) and Deandre Ayton (knee) again, but Shaedon Sharpe (groin) has been upgraded to questionable.
