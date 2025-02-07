Camara finished Thursday's 108-102 win over the Kings with four points (2-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt), 14 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 36 minutes.

The second-year wing struggled to find his shot, but Camara's 14 boards were a new career high. It's the third time during the Blazers' current six-game win streak that the 2023 second-round pick has pulled down double-digit rebounds, and over that stretch Camara is averaging 11.2 points, 8.7 boards, 1.8 assists, 1.3 threes, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks while shooting 53.1 percent from the floor and 40.0 percent (8-for-20) from long distance.