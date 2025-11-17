Camara totaled 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 41 minutes during Sunday's 138-133 overtime loss to Dallas.

Camara posted his first double-double of the season and logged a season-high 41 minutes Sunday. While Camara has been active offensively, averaging 13.6 points in his last nine games, he has not been efficient with his opportunities, averaging just 42.1 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from three in that span.