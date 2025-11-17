Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Double-doubles in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Camara totaled 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 41 minutes during Sunday's 138-133 overtime loss to Dallas.
Camara posted his first double-double of the season and logged a season-high 41 minutes Sunday. While Camara has been active offensively, averaging 13.6 points in his last nine games, he has not been efficient with his opportunities, averaging just 42.1 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from three in that span.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Inefficient output in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Solid production in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Bounces back in Wednesday's win•
-
Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Drains three treys in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Nears double-double in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Ready to go for season opener•