Camara ended Saturday's 127-108 win over Phoenix with 18 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and four steals over 36 minutes.

Camara secured his second double-double of the season while also tying his season-high mark in steals. The second-year pro has taken a significant step forward on both ends of the floor in the 2024-25 campaign, during which he has amassed 20 outings with multiple steals. Over his last five appearances, Camara has averaged 13.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 61.9 percent from the field in 36.0 minutes per game.