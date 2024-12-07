Camara (foot) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Lakers.

Camara injured his right foot in the first quarter of Friday's 140-99 loss to the Jazz and has been diagnosed with a sprain, although the doubtful tag suggests his chances of playing are slim. In Camara's likely absence, Deni Avdija will likely step into the Trail Blazers' starting lineup while Kris Murray and Rayan Rupert will see an uptick in playing time off the bench.