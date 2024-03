Camara (illness) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.

Camara will miss a second straight contest due to a non-COVID illness. With Jerami Grant (quadriceps) and Matisse Thybulle (hip) labeled as game-time decisions, Kris Murray, Jabari Walker and Rayan Rupert could be tasked with larger workloads Wednesday. Camara's next chance to suit up will come Friday against the Rockets.