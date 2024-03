Camara (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against Minnesota.

Camara, Deandre Ayton (hand), Matisse Thybulle (hip) and Jerami Grant (quad) have all been downgraded to out, so Portland will be extremely shorthanded versus Minnesota. Dalano Banton, Jabari Walker, Kris Murray and Ashton Hagans are candidates for increased roles, but Anfernee Simons will have to lead Portland's offense.