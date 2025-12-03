Camara logged 21 points (7-12 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 36 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 121-118 loss to the Raptors on Tuesday.

After draining five three-pointers during Sunday's loss to the Thunder, Camara followed that up with a season-high six triples Tuesday, though he struggled at the charity stripe as the Trail Blazers collectively went 21-of-32 from the line. Camara has gone 11-for-20 from deep over his last two games, which is in stark contrast to his 30.8 percent clip from three (on 6.8 3PA/G) through the first 19 games of the regular season. He has posted double-digit points in six of his last seven games, and over that span he has averaged 14.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.9 blocks and 3.1 threes over 33.3 minutes per game.