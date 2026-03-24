Camara racked up 35 points (10-12 FG, 9-11 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals over 28 minutes during Monday's 134-99 victory over the Nets.

Camara racked up the bonus points, connecting on nine of 11 shot attempts beyond the arc during Portland's convincing win. Although the Trail Blazers would benefit from Shaedon Sharpe's (calf) return, Camara has ascended to a top-three scoring role during his absence. Over 21 games following Sharpe's injury, the Dayton product has averaged 13.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.3 steals.