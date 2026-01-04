Camara closed with 20 points (7-11 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 115-110 win over the Spurs.

Camara scored 20 points for the third time in the past six games, as he continues to try to turn things around after a slow start to the season. After a breakout campaign during the 2024-25 season, Camara was seen as a relatively safe target in the seventh or eighth rounds of drafts. Up to this point, managers have been largely disappointed, with Camara averaging 12.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.6 three-pointers and 1.0 steals per game, leaving him well outside the top 150 in standard leagues.