Camara totaled 16 points (6-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Thursday's 127-110 win over Miami.

Camara took advantage of his opportunities on the offensive end, as he managed to add 16 points on nine attempts from the field. He was equally as impressive on the boards, where he secured his best rebounding night since Jan. 3. Camara has pulled himself out of a mid-month scoring drought and is averaging 13.3 points on 58.3 percent shooting from the field over his last four matchups.