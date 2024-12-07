Camara (ankle) went back to the locker room late in the first quarter of Friday's game against the Jazz, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.
Camara rolled his ankle during the first quarter of Friday's game, and he went back to the locker room after being checked on by trainers. Deni Avdija should see a significant uptick in playing time off the bench for as long as Camara is sidelined.
