Camara is listed as probable for Friday's game versus the Hornets due to an illness.
Camara is expected to play in his second straight contest Friday despite dealing with an illness. The 24-year-old forward will likely draw his 43rd start of the season if he's upgraded to available.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Balanced outing in return to lineup•
-
Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Available to play Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Questionable with illness•
-
Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Late addition to injury report•
-
Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Posts 17 points in defeat•