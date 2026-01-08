Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Fouls out after 14-point game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Camara fouled out of Wednesday's 103-102 win over Houston after recording 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals across 39 minutes.
Camara fouled out late in the game, but he saw plenty of action with 39 minutes on the court. Camara was a great asset on defense, helping to keep Tari Eason and Jabari Smith in check while the team sought a solution to Cidy Cissoko's ineffectiveness in his starting role.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Drops 20 points in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Scores 20 points Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Scores 15 points in victory•
-
Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Scores 17 before fouling out•
-
Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Another solid line•
-
Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Ties season high in steals•