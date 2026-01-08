Camara fouled out of Wednesday's 103-102 win over Houston after recording 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals across 39 minutes.

Camara fouled out late in the game, but he saw plenty of action with 39 minutes on the court. Camara was a great asset on defense, helping to keep Tari Eason and Jabari Smith in check while the team sought a solution to Cidy Cissoko's ineffectiveness in his starting role.