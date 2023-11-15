Camara will get the starting nod against the Jazz, according to Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site
Portland is shaking things up Tuesday, as Matisse Thybulle will move to the second unit. Camara has played a pretty sizable role so far this season, but he's averaging just 5.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 24.6 minutes per game.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Will play Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Coming off bench Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Pulled after slow start•
-
Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Joins starters•
-
Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Looks good in NBA preseason debut•