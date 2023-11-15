Camara will get the starting nod against the Jazz, according to Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site

Portland is shaking things up Tuesday, as Matisse Thybulle will move to the second unit. Camara has played a pretty sizable role so far this season, but he's averaging just 5.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 24.6 minutes per game.