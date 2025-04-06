Camara (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Spurs.
Camara will shake off a questionable tag Sunday due to the left ankle injury that kept him out of Friday's loss to the Bulls. Over his last five outings, the 24-year-old forward has averaged 11.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.8 assists across 31.8 minutes per contest.
