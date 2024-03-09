Camara (illness) will play in Friday's game versus Houston, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

This will be a relief to Portland, as they will be without Jerami Grant (hamstring), Deandre Ayton (hand), Scoot Henderson (groin), Jabari Walker (hip) and several others Friday. Camara missed the past two games for Portland, but he could see heavy minutes Friday if he's feeling up to it.