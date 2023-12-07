Camara contributed six points (3-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt), 13 rebounds and two assists over 27 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 110-106 loss to the Warriors.

Although Camara continues to struggle as a scorer, he picked up some of Deandre Ayton's (knee) missing output with the best rebound total of his pro career. The Dayton product is seeing first unit minutes right away in his rookie season, but he'll needs to improve his production to gain fantasy relevancy.