Camara isn't in the starting five for Wednesday's game versus the Nets, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.
Jerami Grant will replace Camara in the starting five Wednesday. The rookie forward is averaging 4.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.2 assists in 25.8 minutes across his previous five appearances coming off the bench.
