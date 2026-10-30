Camara produced 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals across 26 minutes during Thursday's 124-103 loss to the Grizzlies.

Camara scored double digits for the fourth straight game, while also adding four combined steals and blocks. He has been arguably the most consistent performer for Portland, averaging 15.5 points, 1.3 steals and 4.0 three-pointers in 25.0 minutes per game. He is currently shooting an impressive 61.1 percent from the field, well above what he has done throughout his career. Taking this into consideration, he could be viewed as a potential sell-high candidate.