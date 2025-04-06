Camara (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Spurs.

Camara could be in danger of missing a second straight game due to a left ankle injury. If that's the case, Matisse Thybulle and Kris Murray would be in line to see more minutes in the wings, with Thybulle potentially earning another start. Camara has been averaging 12.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game since the beginning of March.