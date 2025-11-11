Camara amassed eight points (3-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 34 minutes during Monday's 115-112 loss to the Magic.

Camara has not been efficient with the ball recently, shooting 40 percent from the field, 30 percent from three and 55.6 percent from the free-throw line in his last five games. In those games, he averages 13.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.8 blocks and 2.4 threes made, so the production is there, but he could be posting higher totals if he was able to shoot at a more efficient rate.