Camara (knee) signed a four-year, $82 million contract extension with the Trail Blazers on Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Camara gets a long-term deal to stay with the Trail Blazers through the 2029-30 season. The 25-year-old pro has become a key two-way piece for Portland and is coming off a season in which he averaged 11.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 steals in 32.7 minutes per game across 78 appearances.