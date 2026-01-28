Camara racked up 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one block over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 115-111 loss to the Wizards.

The third-year wing came up just short of his second double-double of the season, with the first Nov. 16 in Dallas. Camara has found a groove in the back half of January, scoring at least 16 points in five straight games while averaging 16.6 points, 6.8 boards, 3.0 assists, 3.0 threes and 1.0 steals while shooting 57.7 percent from the floor and a stunning 50.0 percent (15-for-30) from beyond the arc.