Camara posted 14 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal across 15 minutes in Monday's 119-66 preseason victory over the London Lions.

Camara made the most of his limited playing time, tying Scoot Henderson for the team lead in points while shooting efficiently from the field and converting all four of his free-throw attempts. The 26-year-old forward started alongside Portland's other regulars and contributed across multiple categories. His combination of perimeter shooting and defensive versatility should help him maintain a significant role in the Trail Blazers' rotation.