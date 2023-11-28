Camara registered five points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds over 17 minutes during Monday's 114-110 victory over the Pacers.

Camara started for the eighth consecutive game, yet struggled to any sort of real impact. Despite starting, his playing time was under 20 minutes for the third time in the past five games. Since being elevated to the opening unit, Camara has been well outside the top 200 in standard leagues, making him a non-factor outside of very deep formats.