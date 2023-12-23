Camara is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Warriors due to a right thumb sprain.

Portland will again be without Shaedon Sharpe (adductor), and with Camara's injury appearing to be a minor setback, he's likely looking at heavy minutes. Coach Chauncey Billups has been challenging Camara to guard the best player on opposing teams, so he's bound to spend time on Stephen Curry during Saturday's game.