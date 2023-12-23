Camara is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Warriors due to a right thumb sprain.
Portland will again be without Shaedon Sharpe (adductor), and with Camara's injury appearing to be a minor setback, he's likely looking at heavy minutes. Coach Chauncey Billups has been challenging Camara to guard the best player on opposing teams, so he's bound to spend time on Stephen Curry during Saturday's game.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Season-high scoring effort Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Logs 14 points despite cold shot•
-
Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Grabs season-high 13 rebounds•
-
Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Limited again despite start•
-
Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Scoreless in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Gets starting nod•