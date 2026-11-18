Camara provided 10 points (4-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 106-105 loss to the Timberwolves.

Camara reached double figures but labored with his shot for a second straight night, and his layup attempt at the buzzer rimmed out. The forward was a reliable shooter early in the season but has cooled off in November. Portland needs his offense to come around to go along with his usual defensive work, especially during nights when Deni Avdija (foot) is sidelined.