Camara accumulated 14 points (6-20 FG, 2-10 3Pt), nine rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 125-112 loss to the Mavericks.

Camara's presence inside helped what was an otherwise tepid night on the floor for Camara, who absorbed some of Deandre Ayton's (knee) production in the paint. Camara attempted an uncharacteristic 10 attempts beyond the arc with little success, but Jerami Grant's (concussion) wss the likely reason why Camara was bringing the frontcourt out on the perimeter.