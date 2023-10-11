Camara racked up 13 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 14 minutes Tuesday in a 106-66 preseason victory versus New Zealand.

Camara was perhaps the most impressive player for Portland in the team's preseason opener, as he finished second on the club in scoring with an efficient 5-for-6 mark from the field, including a pair of triples. The Dayton product rounded out his stat line with four boards and three dimes while looking very comfortable on the court. Camara likely benefited from an opportunity standpoint when he was traded to a rebuilding Blazers squad after Phoenix took him with the 52nd pick in June's NBA draft, and he could build a case for a more-than-minor bench role with a strong preseason following an impressive showing during the Summer League.