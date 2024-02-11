Camara is not in the starting lineup to face New Orleans on Saturday.

Camara started against the Pistons on Feb. 8, racking up nine points and 10 rebounds across 36 minutes, but he moves back to a reserve role here with Ashton Hagans moving to the starting unit. Camara is averaging 5.3 points and 4.4 rebounds across 21.1 minutes per game when deployed off the bench this season.