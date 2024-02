Camara will start Tuesday's game against Minnesota, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.

Portland will move Jabari Walker to the bench as they roll with a smaller lineup Tuesday with Anfernee Simons (ankle) and Scoot Henderson (foot) back in action. As a starter this season, Camara holds averages of 7.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 0.9 three-pointers.