Camara provided 10 points (3-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and five assists across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 118-114 loss to the Timberwolves.

Camara came one rebound shy of a double-double, as he had a decent performance to start the 2025-26 campaign. There's a chance he'll be a solid contributor this season, making him an intriguing option from a fantasy perspective.