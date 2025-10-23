Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Nears double-double in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Camara provided 10 points (3-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and five assists across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 118-114 loss to the Timberwolves.
Camara came one rebound shy of a double-double, as he had a decent performance to start the 2025-26 campaign. There's a chance he'll be a solid contributor this season, making him an intriguing option from a fantasy perspective.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Ready to go for season opener•
-
Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Practicing Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Inks four-year extension•
-
Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Out Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Nursing knee soreness•