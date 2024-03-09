Camara logged nine points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes during Friday's 123-107 loss to the Rockets.

Camara returned from a two-game absence due to illness by ending one point shy of the double-digit scoring mark and ending as one of three Portland starters with seven or more boards in a balanced performance. Camara has recorded at least nine points and seven rebounds in eight games this season, including in three of his last four outings.