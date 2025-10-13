default-cbs-image
Camara didn't practice Monday due to knee soreness, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Camara is now considered questionable for Tuesday's preseason game against the Warriors. Even if he sits out, the issue should not impact the forward's availability for the Oct. 22 regular-season opener against the Timberwolves.

