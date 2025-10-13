Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Nursing knee soreness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Camara didn't practice Monday due to knee soreness, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.
Camara is now considered questionable for Tuesday's preseason game against the Warriors. Even if he sits out, the issue should not impact the forward's availability for the Oct. 22 regular-season opener against the Timberwolves.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Posts 14 points with first unit•
-
Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Closes out year with strong showing•
-
Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Scores 16 points in OT loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Team-high 23 points in return•
-
Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Getting green light Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Iffy for Sunday•