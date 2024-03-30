The Trail Blazers announced Saturday that Camara has a fractured left rib and a small laceration in his kidney, which will cause him to miss the rest of the season.

Camara suffered his injury in Wednesday's matchup with Atlanta. With Portland sitting at 19-55 and eliminated from postseason contention, the Trail Blazers will allow their rookie forward to sit out the rest of the campaign and make a full recovery heading into 2024-25. Camra will end the season averaging 7.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 24.8 minutes across 70 appearances, including 49 starts.