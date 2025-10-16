Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Out Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Camara (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's preseason game against the Jazz.
Camara will miss his second straight preseason game due to knee soreness. The 25-year-old swingman's status will be worth monitoring ahead of the club's regular-season opener against the Timberwolves on Wednesday.
