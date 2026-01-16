Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Posts 11 points in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Camara registered 11 points (5-15 FG, 1-9 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist across 38 minutes during Thursday's 117-101 victory over the Hawks.
This was another mild effort from Camara despite a considerable workload. His per-minute production has been lacking this season, as he's on pace to finish outside the top-150 in nine-category formats even though he's seeing 33.9 minutes per contest.
