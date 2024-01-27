Camara racked up 12 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 23 minutes during Friday's 116-100 loss to the Spurs.

Camara led all Portland bench players in scoring and rebounds while adding a team-high-tying pair of steals to provide a spark off the bench in a losing effort. Camara has finished in double figures in scoring in 11 games this season, his second such performance while coming off the bench.