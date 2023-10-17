Camara compiled one point (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists, a rebound, a steal and a blocked shot across 12 minutes during Monday's 117-106 loss to the Suns.

After a red-hot preseason debut, Camara left the game early during Monday's loss without much explanation for the exit. The 2023 second-round pick was part of the massive three-team trade that sent Damian Lillard to the Bucks, and although he's expected to be part of the rotation after an outstanding stint in the Summer League, it's unclear where he will end up in the pecking order.