Camara is questionable for Friday's game against the Spurs due to right thumb soreness.
Camara hasn't yet missed a game this season, but he's dealing with a thumb injury before the second half of a back-to-back set. He played 21 minutes in Thursday's loss to San Antonio, logging one point and seven rebounds.
