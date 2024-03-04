Camara is questionable to play Monday against the Timberwolves due to an illness.

With Jerami Grant (quad) doubtful and Matisse Thybulle (hip) questionable, the Trail Blazers could be paper thin at the forward spots Monday evening. If all those guys are out, Jabari Walker and Dalano Banton could be forced to flirt with 30-plus minutes, so they are both on the radar as potential targets in daily fantasy leagues.