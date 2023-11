Camara is questionable to play Sunday against the Grizzlies due to a left wrist sprain, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

Camara has seen decent minutes off the bench to start the season and has logged at least 20 minutes in each of his last five appearances. If he can't go Sunday, then Jabari Walker, Moses Brown or Kris Murray would all be in line to receive more minutes.